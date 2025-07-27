Scandals That Destroyed These Reporters' Careers

Stripped away from the trappings of bias of a personal, political, or corporate nature, journalism is a noble profession. Writers apply their reporting and storytelling skills in a never-ending pursuit of the truth. It's a scary reality being a journalist, as they really only have one tough job: Find the facts, and share them with the world. It's a service to the public, and it connects communities and holds leaders accountable.

Advertisement

Journalism has simple core tenets, but sometimes those truth-seeking authors and interpreters of world events and nonfiction stories fail to do what they need to do. For whatever reason they found compelling at the time, many journalists have stolen the work of others and passed it off as their own, failed to maintain composure or balance, or straight up lied in what they presented and published as factual material. They usually get caught, and after a public denouncement, they're largely barred from their profession forever. Here are some once high-profile journalists who became the story when they scandalously violated all kinds of ethical standards.