JD Vance's Childhood Was More Horrific Than You Realized

No one who picked up and read "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" back in 2016 could have predicted that its author, J.D. Vance, would be running for Donald Trump's vice president in 2024. That includes Vance himself, who says in the intro to his book that he is "not a senator, a governor, or a former cabinet secretary." He is no one special at all, he explains, and has done nothing extraordinary. He is a self-described "Scots-Irish hillbilly at heart" whose family has roots in rural Kentucky in the massive and impoverished swath of Greater Appalachia. The midlife ordinariness of his happy marriage, home, and two dogs, he explains, was prefaced by the tragic ordinariness of his upbringing — the kind which he shared with countless individuals.

Following Vance's announcement that he'd be joining the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, plenty of articles cropped up online criticizing the conclusions he drew from these childhood experiences. One Charlotte Observer article disagrees with Vance's assessment of Appalachians as largely "lazy and pessimistic" people who don't take responsibility for their own lives. Another article on The Washington Post says much the same, calling out what it describes as a strangely contradictory combination of sympathy and blame for the poor.

And yet, nobody discounts Vance's actual experiences. He came from a broken home riddled with bizarre violence, rampant substance abuse by relatives such as his mother Beverly, a twisted teenage reunion with his estranged father Donald, and much more.