Stars Who Can't Stand Ozzy Osbourne

With his drug use no longer permissible, Ozzy Osbourne found himself fired by Black Sabbath in 1979. Only another high-status heavy metal figure could succeed Osbourne, and Black Sabbath found one of the most successful band member replacements ever in Ronnie James Dio. Previously the frontman for Elf and Rainbow, Dio sang on two popular 'Black Sabbath albums: "Heaven and Hell" and "Mob Rules." (Dio later left Black Sabbath for one particular reason.)

The environment in Black Sabbath during Dio's tenure was distinctly anti-Osbourne, and Dio joined in, particularly after Osbourne disparaged guitarist Tony Iommi in music publications. "I've heard the things that Ozzy has said about Tony and myself in particular," Dio told a reporter in the early 1980s. "Replying to them, to the things that Ozzy has said, to me is like dueling with an unarmed man. It really is. I feel like someone who has a sword against someone who has no clue what a weapon is. I find the man to be stupid, totally devoid of intelligence, an animal."

Dio went on to call nonsense on Osbourne taking credit for writing some of Black Sabbath's best-known songs. "I doubt very much that Ozzy could carry a tune if you put a radio in a suitcase and gave it to him in his hand," Dio said. "I sincerely doubt that, and I know it for a fact because I've heard this from the people who have worked with him for 12 years."