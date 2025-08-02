'70s Stars Who Died And No One Noticed

The 1970s were a bountiful and varied time for pop culture. In the movies, massive blockbusters and modern masterpieces drew huge crowds. On TV, long-running sitcoms and dramas became the shows that would run on cable and on local channels for generations. In music, numerous genres collided and competed on the charts. Across pop culture, the entertainment of multiple generations set the standard by which all other entertainment would be judged, and in sports, the best athletes put up heroic stats and achievements that would overshadow those of their successors.

All of that was made by people, of course, and those who made the best songs, films, shows, and games of the decade of disco, bell-bottoms, and the Pet Rock became superstars and household names all over the planet. However, the 1970s were a very long time ago. Some of the most important hitmakers, performers, and artists of the decade didn't get to enjoy sustained mega-success into the subsequent decades.

As a result, those stars faded from the collective public view, and when they died, their deaths weren't as widely reported as they may have been if they'd happened in their heyday. Here are a whole bunch of mega-stars of the 1970s who died and didn't quite dominate the headlines when they did.

