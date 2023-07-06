Tragic Stories Behind Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions

Induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a career-capping achievement. In honor of a life well-lived in devotion to music, artists receive an abundance of accolades from music industry professionals and fans alike for their body of work, indelible songs and albums, and other needle-moving wonders that capture the human experience. But sometimes, when bands, singers, and producers get that Rock Hall nod, essentially a lifetime achievement award for popular musicians, it arrives at a time when their lives are in the midst of turmoil, marred by tragedy, or, unbeknownst to the honorees, just about to come to an end.

They're some of the greatest artists of all time, and they lived out their sometimes difficult lives, with tragic milestones arriving right before or after their selection or induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Here are some of the most notable inductees of the Rock Hall whose otherwise happy enshrinement was shadowed by tragedy, sadness, and bad news.