Cory Monteith was an up-and-coming 27-year-old Canadian actor when he was cast in "Glee," a musical teen dramedy that debuted in 2009 on the Fox network. The show became an instant smash, garnering legions of fans — dubbed "Gleeks" — who sent ratings soaring while recordings of songs appearing on the show regularly topped the iTunes music charts.

Suddenly, Monteith and his co-stars became celebrities, and his character — musically inclined high school football quarterback Finn Hudson — quickly became a fan favorite. As the years passed, "Glee" continued to be a durable television hit that cemented itself within pop culture. Live musical tours in 2010 and 2011, for example, proved to be wildly successful; the 2011 "Glee" tour, in fact, grossed a staggering $44 million to become one of the most successful tours of the year.

Eventually, life imitated art when Monteith and Lea Michele — who played Rachel Berry, his character's love interest — began dating in real life. From the outside looking in, it certainly appeared that Monteith had it all: fame, fortune, a loving relationship, and a bright future waiting to be written. Sadly, that was not to be. In July 2013, at the height of his success, Monteith was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room. There have been many things we learned about actors after they died, and he was no exception. For an exploration of how it all went so wrong, read on to have the tragedy of Cory Monteith explained.

