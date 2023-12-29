What Investigators Found At Cory Monteith's Death Scene

Canadian actor and musician Cory Monteith died on July 13, 2013. The 31-year-old was found dead in his Vancouver Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel room. According to the coroner's report, emergency responders checked on him after he failed to check out that afternoon. He had returned to his room alone at 2:16 a.m. and was not seen by anybody after that time.

Toxicology revealed that Monteith had alcohol, codeine, morphine, and a heroin metabolite in his system. A British Columbia coroner deemed the cause of death combined heroin and alcohol toxicity. The manner of death was deemed accidental. Monteith was found in a "collapsed position on the floor of his room." Investigators found drug paraphernalia, including a used hypodermic needle, a spoon with drug residue, multiple glasses, and two empty champagne bottles.

The actor's experiences with addiction were well-known, and he had spoken of his substance abuse issues publicly. He checked into rehab months before his death in April 2013 — the third time in his life he'd done so (per People). But the discovery of heroin, in particular, sparked a conversation about how the public views people experiencing addiction, as Monteith did not fit the stereotype of the average substance abuser. "Wealthy, socially included people will be able to pass unnoticed for longer," John Marsden, a professor in addiction psychology at King's College London, told the BBC. "It's not about emaciation and having a needle sticking out of your arm."