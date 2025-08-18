Directors Who Are Really Weird People

Throughout "The Joy of Painting," Bob Ross would encourage viewers who painted along with him to name the trees, bushes, and mountains in his landscapes and make friends with them, even invent stories about them. He even encouraged them to go outside and talk to the trees and plants in their yard. "People [will] look at you like you're a little weird," he cautioned with a laugh (via YouTube), "but just tell 'em you're an artist ... as artists, we're allowed to be a little different."

Advertisement

If not universally true — plenty of people take up arts and crafts without talking to trees — Ross' broader point that the arts are a haven for eccentrics has been the case throughout history. Whether it's painters who go about with flamboyant moustaches and pet ocelots or brilliant composers with scatological senses of humor, art history is packed with geniuses in all disciplines who had their share of quirks. It's no different in the modern era — consider all the great '80s musicians who were really weird people.

But what about the people at the helm of a more collaborative art — say, film directors? Cinema depends on a wide range of talents beyond the chief filmmaker, and some directors are reluctant to even consider it an art rather than a craft. Nevertheless, there are some who raise their films into undeniable art. And there are also directors who can be just as strange in private life as certain painters, composers, and musicians.

Advertisement