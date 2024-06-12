John Wayne Was Treated Horribly On This Movie Set

John Wayne, the movie star famed for his portrayal of tough guy Western heroes and combat soldiers, wasn't as hard-nosed as the characters he played. His onset behavior during his long Hollywood career, according to fellow actor Kirk Douglas, was always completely professional. But during the filming of the movie "Stagecoach" that would make him a star, he found himself having to put up with a host of verbal abuse from a man he considered a friend. The director John Ford — who by the time they began working on the film in 1938 already had an Oscar to his name — was hugely successful. Wayne, on the other hand, had been struggling after the failure of his first leading role in the 1930 Western "The Big Trail," which had bombed at the box office, among other issues he was dealing with.

Besides this power imbalance between the two men, Ford had already earned a reputation as a tyrant who had no qualms about hurling abuse at his actors if he thought it would help make for a better picture. Wayne knew this could be his big break, and so during the nearly two months of filming, between October 31 and December 23, 1938, he was forced to swallow his pride and take whatever Ford threw at him.