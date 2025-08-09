Scandals That Rocked These Infamous Events

At 9:15 a.m. on October 21, 1966, over 793 million pounds of colliery waste, piled 500 feet above the Welsh village of Aberfan, began to move after weeks of rain. Quickly gathering speed, it roared down the mountainside, flattening a farmhouse before slamming into Aberfan's Pant Glas Junior School and 18 houses. Within hours, 144 people, including 116 children, were dead.

That morning, Lord Alf Robens, chairman of the National Coal Board (NCB), attended a ceremony at the University of Surrey, but NCB officials told the Welsh government he had been overseeing the rescue efforts. Per the BBC, when he did arrive in Aberfan, he told the press it was "impossible to know that there was a spring in the heart of this tip." But everyone knew about it, and despite warning letters written in the 1950s, as well as slips in 1943 and 1963, the NCB had never done anything to reduce the danger.

In 1967, a tribunal of inquiry said the disaster was "a terrifying tale of bungling ineptitude by many men charged with tasks for which they were totally unfitted." Despite the scathing conclusion, nobody was prosecuted or even fired. The Aberfan Disaster Fund raised over $2.3 million, and though some of it was intended to pay for the tips to be removed, the NCB refused. Devastated parents were offered £50 (around $67) as compensation, a figure that eventually increased to £500 (around $664).

