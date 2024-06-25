Devastating Tragedies Caught On Live TV

Ranking high among the wildest fan fights of sports history, the Dinamo-Red Star riot occurred as Yugoslavia disintegrated amid ethnic rivalries in the late 1980s. Towards the end of the 1989-90 Yugoslav soccer season, one of the biggest and most violent soccer rivalries in the world met at the Croatian capital's Maksimir Stadium (pictured), where Serbian side Red Star Belgrade played faced off Dinamo Zagreb. That year, Croatian pro-independence parties had won a massive electoral victory, and police expected trouble between the hardcore nationalist fans.

Croatian fan and eyewitness Ivo Persa told a Trans World Sport documentary team the riot began when Red Star fans attacked the Dinamo family section. In response, Dinamo's ultras — the Bad Blue Boys — counterattacked, igniting a full-scale riot involving everything from rocks, seats, knives, and even acid. Police responded with tear gas and batons. The Croatian fans accused the police of favoring the Serbs and also attacked them. Dinamo player Zvonimir Boban then kicked a police officer in the face for beating a Dinamo fan. By the end, over 60 were wounded.

Croatian journalist Dusan Kruselj told Trans World Sport the riot was likely pre-planned by the authorities in Belgrade. He noted that notorious Serbian paramilitary and politician, Zeljko "Arkan" Raznatovic, who would later commit war crimes in Croatia and Bosnia, was present there as head of the Red Star fans. Regardless, May 13, 1990, lives in Croatian lore as the beginning of the Croatian War of Independence, with Boban's kick being the opening shot.

[Featured image by Suradnik13 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]