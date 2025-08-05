The Transformation Of Nev Schulman Explained
Just how much has Nev Schulman changed since bursting onto the pop culture scene? He's gone from being a filmmaker to hosting his own TV show to becoming a published author, all on the momentum of his "Catfish" experience. Along the way, he's supported charitable causes and shown a spirit for social causes that belie his tendency for trouble, such as being expelled from college for violence against a female student and allegations of sexual misconduct. After 15 years as a famous figure, the truth about Nev Schulman is that he's amassed enough good and bad times to warrant a Lifetime movie of the month.
As Schulman matured and settled into a role as a husband and father, a life-altering accident shifted his direction yet again, forcing him to reclaim the physical agility that helped him become a "Dancing with the Stars" highlight and a guide for blind runners. With such a varied career and public life, Schulman has certainly transformed during his time in the public eye and wherever his evolution has taken him, an up-and-down journey that hasn't always been smooth but piques curiosity at every turn.
Nev Schulman had some troublesome early days at Sarah Lawrence College
Though Nev Schulman's time at Sarah Lawrence College aimed him toward a career in the arts as a dancer and photographer, his bad behavior led to a brutal incident that ended with him being kicked out of the school entirely. It was an early indication that his creativity would exist side-by-side with a penchant for making poor decisions and exhibiting bad behavior, which would persist long after his university years were behind him.
While enrolled at the school in 2006, Schulman allegedly punched a female student in the face repeatedly at an LGBTQ celebration called the Sleaze Ball, claiming he'd mistaken her for a man based on her stocky build and close-cropped hair (via Vulture). Schulman detailed the incident in his 2014 book, though the student involved had a different account of what occurred, describing having been hit in the temple six times by Schulman's closed fist; Schulman claimed it was self-defense.
In an ironic twist, Schulman filmed a PSA for the anti-domestic violence movement NO MORE in 2014, the same year his book broke down the details of the violent scenario from his perspective. Another anti-violence campaign run by Schulman in 2015 raised $24,000, with contributors being entered to win a trip to see the filmmaker. These may have been attempts to atone for his prior behavior, though the specter would linger.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
His talent for photography helped him shift into filmmaking with Catfish
The dangers of online dating were well-known by 2010, but when Nev Schulman used his photographic talents to create that year's buzz-worthy film "Catfish," he brought an element of pathos to the subject. The movie chronicled his developing online relationship with a woman who turned out to be far from who was presented in their interactions — a classic case of catfishing, with a dramatic build-up and powerful pay-off. Though conceived and executed as a documentary, the suspenseful unfolding of events held enough tension to feel a little too good to be true, as critics called out.
In fact, it wasn't difficult after viewing the film for the audience to perceive a notably scripted quality, including the convenient capturing of moments that seemed like some form of pre-planning was involved. Schulman's motivations for making the film came into question due to this perceived manipulation of events, causing viewers to wonder whether his so-called romantic snafu was indeed somehow scripted.
A notable aspect that brought the "ick" factor was that the 24-year-old Schulman had become entangled with "Megan," who was presented in her profile as a 19-year-old. "She was smoking hot, unbelievably sexy ... super beautiful," Schulman said to 20/20 in an October 2010 interview (via ABC News). Whether or not it was sincere was for the viewer to decide, and though Schulman played it straight, it demonstrated that he had a fair amount of personal evolution to undergo.
His star ascended further when Catfish was adapted into a 2012 MTV series
The success of "Catfish" led to an opportunity for Nev Schulman to turn the film into an ongoing series, which dug even deeper into the gritty truth of online deception. In 2012, MTV launched "Catfish: The TV Show," giving Schulman a broader venue through which to develop his cinematic and storytelling skills. The series followed couples who'd dated online and showed the aftermath of their real-life meet-ups. It was just the sort of cringeworthy content the reality-show-heavy cable channel had become known for, and it delivered a trove of tense, awkward moments for eager viewers to chew on.
As the film did before it, the series felt a little too opportune at times, raising the nagging issue of whether or not everything that unfolded onscreen on "Catfish: The TV Show" was authentic. There was a definite editing style that ramped up the drama, a tone Schulman has become renowned for (and one not unfamiliar to the reality show trope). Indeed, replays of the show's edgy confrontations circulated in the media and became the show's signature. If the show proved that a Nev Schulman brand was developing as his career grew, it seemed to be rich in manufactured melodrama wrapped around a kernel of truth.
Nev Schulman became a published author in 2014
Having gained more than a bit of wisdom from his experience with both the "Catfish" movie and TV show, Nev Schulman set his sights on a different medium in 2014, when he wrote his first book. Titled "In Real Life: Love, Lies & Identity in the Digital Age," the book was a volume of confessions and guidance centered around the sticky wicket of online dating. It was presented as a guide to why people catfish, detailing ways to spot red flags and steer clear of certain heartbreak. The filmmaker-turned-author also revealed details about his background that shed further light on his persona.
Though it wasn't exactly a scandalous celebrity tell-all, Schulman's first book was received rather favorably by readers, who left glowing reviews about how relatable and personal his writing was. The mix of anecdotes, insight, and advice that sprang from his personal experience of being catfished was a watershed moment, which helped transform his trusting worldview into something more astute, if not a bit cynical. A review of the book by Slate also points out the sense of self-importance Schulman operates with, another sticking point that cropped up more than a few times in Schulman's life.
He became a husband and father in 2016
Finding love, getting married, and having children is enough to change anyone, but when it finally happens for a guy whose stock-in-trade is romantic disaster via the internet, it's bound to be particularly impactful. In 2016, Nev Schulman met Laura Perlongo after DM'ing her with an invitation for a date on his motorcycle. It was a bold move that seemed to indicate there's no such thing as being permanently burned by online love, at least not where Schulman is concerned. A brief split spurred by Schulman's too-big-too-fast feelings for Perlongo was eventually repaired. "I just got out of a thing, and I had been damaged by that, and I felt that maybe I was all messed up, and I wasn't ready," Schulman admitted (via Us Weekly).
By May 2016, the two were engaged; their first child, Cleo James, arrived in October of that year, many months before the couple made their way to the altar on July 22, 2017. Second child Beau Bobby Bruce arrived in January 2019, and third child Cy Monroe followed close behind in September 2021. The implications of someone who leapt to fame by being deceived by an online paramour are deep and plentiful, and yet it seemed to be a springboard for a new phase in Schulman's life: becoming a husband and father.
By 2018, Nev Schulman was recognizable enough for a cameo in Tyler Perry's Nobody's Fool
As production for "Catfish: The TV Show" rolled on over a total of nine seasons, Nev Schulman became a known presence, so much so that he was tapped for a cameo as himself in Tyler Perry's 2018 film, "Nobody's Fool." Schulman's onscreen credits are largely limited to the "Catfish" materials and that film, which makes it one of his few known contributions to another filmmaker's production. But his inclusion in the movie isn't even much of a stretch; the plot revolves around a suspected catfishing scenario. That tells you all you need to know about the value Schulman adds to the film.
The transition from Schulman's own online dating drama material to that of Tyler Perry is maybe the most natural and obvious move ever, even as it represents a notable pivot from documentarian and host to cast player. The appearance also leverages Schulman's expertise as "The Guy Who Knows Catfishing," which gives the dramedy a bit of background for anyone in the audience who isn't fully informed about how the catfishing phenomenon works. It also coordinated a Paramount-Viacom-MTV connection between the productions. It was a clever move and a chance for career growth and cross-promotion for Schulman's own materials, if not his big break into the acting side of showbiz.
Accusations of sexual harassment against Nev Schulman on the set of Catfish shut down production permanently
There was a definite downturn waiting for Nev Schulman during the nine-season run of "Catfish: The TV Show", spurred by allegedly more questionable behavior from the host. In 2018, Ayissha Morgan, a former subject of the show, leveled accusations of sexual misconduct at Schulman, stemming from her 2015 appearance on the show. Morgan identifies as lesbian, but explained that while on the show, a man whom she gave the pseudonym "Jack" had posed harassing questions about her sexuality, and had tried to lure her into having sex with him. "Jack" was later revealed as Schulman, and production of the show was suspended and eventually shut down entirely.
Schulman declared his innocence, stating, "The behavior described in this video did not happen and I'm fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth ... I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false" (via USA Today). An internal investigation determined Morgan's claims were without merit, but production remained shuttered, leaving Schulman in limbo.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
His 2020 appearance on Dancing with the Stars helped reignite his career
A comeback is always in the cards for the fallen, and Nev Schulman had one waiting in the wings. He was able to draw from his college dance studies when the opportunity to appear on the 2020 season of "Dancing with the Stars" landed at his feet. Though his own poor judgment and alleged violent behavior had cut his dancing education short, he proved he still had something to offer on the dance floor. He paired up with pro Jenna Johnson to test his skills and add something new to his resume.
This twist of fate turned out to be a feather in Schulman's cap. He and his dance partner earned moderately strong scores for early episodes, which gradually grew into a stunning run of all nines and 10s from the judges. Schulman and Johnson jived, cha-cha-cha'ed, and freestyled all the way to the finals, and when the dance floor was cleared, the former "Catfish" auteur had secured the runner-up spot for season 29. Though it tapped into experience from his earlier life, it also added a corkscrew twist to Schulman's career and led him in a new and successful direction.
Nev Schulman began volunteering as a guide to blind marathon runners
Nev Schulman is not shy about lending his celebrity status to worthwhile charitable causes. A prime example was when he represented Achilles International, a charity that provides support and assistance to disabled athletes, by becoming a guide for blind runner Francesco Magisano in the 2023 New York City Marathon. Schulman happily documented their progress on TikTok, counting down the miles as he, fellow guide Tom Flaherty, and the other Achilles International runners made their way along the path.
Schulman repeated the experience with runner Dylan Bourne in Los Angeles in 2025, creating an ongoing relationship with both the organization and its cause. The filmmaker documented this marathon as well, posting a video on his Instagram account that garnered tens of thousands of likes. Through these activities, Schulman found a new purpose outside of his other celebrity pursuits: using his fame to draw attention to causes he believes in.
Nev Schulman broke his neck in a biking accident
In 2024, just when it seemed like Nev Schulman's rocky, up-and-down road was about to level out, he hit possibly his biggest obstacle yet. While on a biking trip that year, tragedy struck Schulman when he was thrown from his bike in a horrific accident that resulted in a broken neck. While on his way to pick up his son from school, Schulman was hit by a truck and suffered fractures to two vertebrae in his neck. "I broke my neck," he announced on his Instagram page. "I'm not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS."
True to that spirit, Schulman managed to heal after his near-death accident, spending six weeks in ICU and another six weeks in a neck brace. The accident occurred while Schulman was training for another marathon as an Achilles International guide for Francesco Magisano, and thanks to Magisano's encouragement and a not-inconsiderable amount of willpower, Schulman was indeed well enough to complete the November 2024 run, side-stepping what could have become another tragic celebrity death and emerging in tip-top shape instead.
Nev Schulman's amazing comeback allowed him to participate in the London Marathon
Just one year after recovering from a broken neck in a biking accident, Nev Schulman kept his newly revived spirit churning and participated in the 2025 London Marathon. An Instagram post showing his run is accompanied by a moving caption that reflects on the distance Schulman had come, both on the track and in his life. He'd hoped to finish with his fastest marathon time ever. "I didn't end up achieving that goal, but as a 40 year old father of 3 who recently broke my neck, finding the courage and motivation to even try was a HUGE deal for me," he said (via Instagram).
Part of his training program for the marathon was a connection with Runna, a company with a coaching app that gives runners a leg up. Schulman's partnership was previewed in a Runna podcast episode in which the filmmaker expressed his dedication to guiding blind runners, while continuing to push himself past his own boundaries. It was another step in a comeback for a complicated figure whose life seemed to zig when it should have zagged.
Nev Schulman's shift from filmmaker to celebrity to philanthropist
So what is the star of "Catfish" doing these days? In 2025, Nev Schulman's origins with photography, filmmaking, and dance came full circle in a philanthropic enterprise. Dance Against Cancer, a non-profit that benefits the American Cancer Society through ballet-centered events, became a cause that reconnected Schulman with his roots as a photographer for the city's ballet community. This time, Schulman served as host and also danced at the event to help raise vital funds for cancer research, treatment, and support.
The cause hit particularly close to home for Schulman. In an Instagram post, he and his brother and co-"Catfish" creator Ariel, explained that their father, Robert Schulman, has served as the host of Dance Against Cancer in the past. For 2025's event, all three Schulmans were on hand to cut a rug in service of a cause that has touched their family. This, along with Nev Schulman's spate of support for charitable causes and devotion to family, is far removed from Schulman's earlier years as "The Catfishing Guy."