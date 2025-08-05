The Transformation Of Nev Schulman Explained

Though Nev Schulman's time at Sarah Lawrence College aimed him toward a career in the arts as a dancer and photographer, his bad behavior led to a brutal incident that ended with him being kicked out of the school entirely. It was an early indication that his creativity would exist side-by-side with a penchant for making poor decisions and exhibiting bad behavior, which would persist long after his university years were behind him.

While enrolled at the school in 2006, Schulman allegedly punched a female student in the face repeatedly at an LGBTQ celebration called the Sleaze Ball, claiming he'd mistaken her for a man based on her stocky build and close-cropped hair (via Vulture). Schulman detailed the incident in his 2014 book, though the student involved had a different account of what occurred, describing having been hit in the temple six times by Schulman's closed fist; Schulman claimed it was self-defense.

In an ironic twist, Schulman filmed a PSA for the anti-domestic violence movement NO MORE in 2014, the same year his book broke down the details of the violent scenario from his perspective. Another anti-violence campaign run by Schulman in 2015 raised $24,000, with contributors being entered to win a trip to see the filmmaker. These may have been attempts to atone for his prior behavior, though the specter would linger.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.