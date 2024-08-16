The Tragedy Of Catfish Host Nev Schulman Explained

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, Nev Schulman, host of "Catfish: The TV Show," spent the day fishing with his family. He called it a "day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be" in an Instagram post. But less than 24 hours later he found himself in a Long Island, New York hospital dealing with a potentially life-altering accident. "It's true what they say — life can change in an instant," the 39-year-old wrote. That Monday afternoon, Schulman was on the way to pick up his 2-year-old son from school on his electric bike when a truck hit him.

"I was alone and unconscious," he wrote. "And then conscious." Schulman initially believed he was okay and even imagined he might be able to go for an upcoming run that week. He may have been one of the people with a gruesome injury they didn't realize they had, as he would later learn the impact had left him with a broken neck. After several days at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's intensive care unit, he was back at home and facing a slow recovery.