What MTV's Catfish Stars Are Doing Now

Accompanying main host Nev Schulman on his country-spanning trips to unite the lovelorn with the person lying to them about their online identity, Max Joseph appeared on the first eight seasons of "Catfish: The TV Show." Serving as a question-raising, joke-making camera operator and counterpart to the more objective and empathetic Schulman, Joseph participated in over 100 episodes of "Catfish" before he departed for good in 2022.

"Catfish: The TV Show" made Joseph one of the most famous documentarians in the world and one of the few to ever be nominated for a Teen Choice Award, but the reason he left the show was that he wanted to get back to filmmaking. Prior to starring on "Catfish: The TV Show," which he helped create and adapt for television, Joseph variously directed, edited, and shot numerous entries in the documentary short series "Good," including the installments "Water," "The Green Hotel," "Coal," "Education," and "Immigration."

After the success of "Catfish," Joseph made more documentary shorts as well as feature films. He directed the 2013 electronic music piece "12 Years of DFA: Too Old to Be New, Too New to Be Classic," and co-wrote and directed the 2015 electronic music-based narrative film (and box office bomb) "We Are Your Friends." In recent years, Joseph returned to television to helm multiple episodes of the miniseries "Happiness," and he directed and appeared in "15 Minutes of Shame," an HBO documentary about public shaming.

