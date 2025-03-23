Nev Schulman was an aspiring documentary filmmaker when his 2010 film "Catfish" was released. While it may not have been among the documentaries that actually changed the world, it certainly captured the zeitgeist. As increasing numbers of singles reached out to find love online, so too did scammers. The film charts how Schulman's online relationship with an artistic 8-year-old girl brought him into online relationships with her friends and family, eventually leading him into a romantic relationship with her 19-year-old sister, Megan. As it turned out, though, Megan was Angela Wesselman-Pierce, two decades older and hiding behind the fake online persona that entranced Schulman.

Advertisement

The success of the film — made with his brother, Ariel Schulman and filmmaker Henry Joost — led MTV to come calling. When Schulman took the concept to television, it turned out that catfishing was far more common than anyone realized. Premiering in 2012, "Catfish" proved to be an instant hit with viewers, who couldn't get enough of Schulman's deep dives into the what happens when matters of the heart are clouded by technology. While there has been much speculation about reasons why "Catfish" is totally fake, during the decade-plus since the show first debuted on television, fending off the cons of online scammers has become a daily occurrence for most people.

For good or ill, Schulman has become the face of a television phenomenon. But how much do viewers really know about him? Let's delve into the hidden truth of "Catfish" host Nev Schulman.

Advertisement