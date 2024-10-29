Reasons Why The MTV Show 'Catfish' Is Fake

MTV's programming is forever in flux in pursuit of young viewers. After MTV stopped playing music videos, it created youth-oriented programming and hit it big with "Catfish," an expansion of a film documentary of the same name. There's just something about seeing people confront liars — with whom they engaged in lengthy long-distance relationships under false pretenses — that's fascinating to some and unfortunately relatable to others. "Catfish: The TV Show" demonstrates to viewers that the internet and relationships can both be frightening terrain where the truth can be easily obscured.

It's part of the tragedy of "Catfish" host Nev Schulman that he was once the victim of technologically-based romance fraud. Now, Schulman and his assorted co-hosts have traveled across the U.S. nearly 300 times to assist people who are in long, intimate, online relationships with people who may not be who they say they are (and can't seem to find a working 4K webcam). There's so much potential for danger along the way, and along with the strange rules reality TV stars have to follow, there must be some fail-safes in place to guarantee explosive TV without anybody getting physically hurt. Indeed, the show quietly employs a few practices to get the desired result. Here are all the ways that "Catfish" is staged or just plain faked.

