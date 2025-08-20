Inside The Prison Lives Of Modern-Day Killers

The sheer dearth of true crime podcasts, newsmagazine shows, and made-for-TV Lifetime movies provides ample evidence that there remains an insatiable thirst for real-life stories of murder. Whether serial killers such as John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and infamous Son of Sam murderer David Berkowitz, or those who've murdered their spouses/significant others and nearly got away with it, there's clearly some sort of psychological satisfaction achieved when murderers are captured and brought to justice, perhaps allowing us to feel there is some measure of order in an otherwise chaotic world.

Advertisement

After the public becomes spellbound by their trials and the often sordid revelations they reveal, the killers are convicted and sentenced, and either sent to the slammer for the rest of their days or for a date with the Grim Reaper. Many infamous figures have spent so many years behind bars that they died there, including the likes of notorious cult leader Charles Manson, hit-making record producer-turned-murderer Phil Spector, and Dahmer — the former two succumbing to old age and illness, the latter murdered by another inmate (an incident that led to serious speculation about what it was really like the day Dahmer died).

For those high-profile criminals sentenced to a life of imprisonment and still alive behind bars, what are their lives like? That part of the process rarely makes it into the headlines, as inmates often lead day-to-day lives of drudgery and repetition in confinement. Here's a peek inside the lives of some modern-day killers.

Advertisement