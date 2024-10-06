What It Was Really Like The Day Jeffrey Dahmer Died

Jeffrey Dahmer will go down as one of the most disturbing serial killers ever. The warning signs started when he was just 4 years old, after Dahmer had a hernia operation that his father claimed changed him. After that, he seemed to get stranger and his behavior more concerning. He was obsessed with death, animal bones (which led to some repulsive interactions with roadkill), and necrophilia, and started drinking to excess when he was just 14. It was just four years later that Dahmer killed for the first time.

Advertisement

After a failed stint in the Army, Dahmer returned home to Ohio where his indecent behaviors saw him arrested multiple times, and at one point was even sentenced to a year in jail (although the judge believed he was sorry and allowed him day release, before eventually letting Dahmer out after just 10 months). Far more concerning was what he wasn't being arrested for: Dahmer had started killing again, and he would murder 16 additional men before he was finally caught. Famously, after killing them, Dahmer did unspeakable things to his victims' bodies.

Dahmer finally stood trial for the murders in 1992. He attempted an insanity defense, but it didn't work. Dahmer was convicted and was given 16 consecutive life sentences. He was placed in the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. Just two and a half years later, he would die there, beaten to death by a fellow inmate. This is the story of what happened on Jeffrey Dahmer's last day alive.

Advertisement