What BTK's Life In Prison Is Really Like

"Dennis Rader does not deserve to live. I want him to suffer as much as he made his victims suffer," the sister of one of the victims of the serial killer known as BTK said at the sentencing hearing. Another added: "No remorse, no compassion — he had no mercy. I think that's what he ought to receive." What he did receive was the longest sentence legally possible: 175 years without the chance of parole.

Even though BTK had started killing in the 1970s, it wasn't until 2005 that Dennis Rader was convicted and sentenced for the string of brutal murders that remain some of the worst in America's sordid serial killer history. As his trial wound down, prosecutors made it clear that they had in mind a sentence similar to that which his victims' families campaigned for (via NBC News).

For most, the trial was the end of the saga. For Kerri Rawson, though, it was just the beginning: Rader had lived a regular life with a perfectly ordinary family, before he was unmasked as BTK. As his daughter, Rawson has struggled to reconcile the fact that her father lived such a double life. She explained to Esquire, "I still love my father and I wish he had never done any of this, that I just had my dad. I worry about him being alone in prison at times, but at other times, I just can't, for my own sanity." So what, exactly, is prison life like for him?