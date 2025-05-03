The Unexpected Hobby Jodi Arias Has While In Prison

Jodi Arias began making art as a child and took classes in grade school and high school, but she decided against pursuing it at a higher level, afraid of becoming a starving artist. She did work as a photographer, making money by shooting weddings. Even if it wasn't her full-time job, she considered herself an artist, telling ABC News as much. "I am an artist," she said (via 20/20). "I'm a photographer. It started off that way when I was younger. ... Over the years, it developed into something that I became really passionate about,"

She had an eBay account to sell her drawings, but according to Aris, the website shut it down because she was a felon. That's when she launched her own site. While she used to sell her original acrylic paintings for as much as $2,500, these days, the site only offers art prints for around $34 and postcards featuring her work. Arias is no longer taking commissions as she once did, either. The money, according to the site, goes to its maintenance, some goes to fund Arias' appeals, and 10% goes to various non-profits. In 2015, a judge ordered Arias to pay $32,000 to Travis Alexander's family, and as of this writing, it's unclear if that money has been paid. Arias says making art gives her life meaning. "Every morning, I wake with gratitude and the intent to be mindful ... and to make art," she wrote on her website.

