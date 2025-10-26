The Most Devastating Military Defeats In Modern History

In fairness, Napoleon had more victories than defeats, but sometimes, it's the defeats that count. Overextended by invasions of effectively all of mainland Europe, he famously decided to take on the European land war final boss: Russia. His hope appears to have been to draw out the Russian field army, smash it into near-oblivion as he'd done with so many other armies, and then dictate a treaty to the helpless Russian state.

The Russians instead retreated all summer, drawing Napoleon deeper into the massive country. Finally, the tsar got annoyed, put General Mikhail Ilarionovich Kutuzov in charge of the armies, and told him to start shooting Frenchmen. Kutuzov chose to confront the invaders at a little town called Borodino, only 81 miles from Moscow. The resulting clash was a colossal bloodbath, and technically, the Russians lost, in that they took more dead and wounded and retreated from the field, leaving Moscow open to the French.

However, the Russians had done significant damage to the French army, killing dozens of commanders and injuring over 20,000 troops, in addition to the nearly 7,000 killed. Between these losses and the attrition of the small battles it had fought over the summer, Napoleon's Grande Armee was now incapable of the kind of agility and destruction French strategy required. This bleeding army would soon hit its high-water mark in Moscow before embarking on the famously devastating winter retreat, one of the most pathetic scenes of invasions that went horribly wrong in European military annals.

