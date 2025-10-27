Strict Rules Inmates In A Supermax Prison Have To Follow

In what's one of the most bizarre world records ever, ADX Florence is listed in Guinness World Records as the planet's most secure prison. While most of the prisoners sent there are considered dangerous or violent, the facility doesn't treat everyone the same, operating six different units, each with its own level of security. The Control Unit promises full isolation even during recreation and 23 to 24 hours of daily cell time. Prisoners sent here for behavioral problems are evaluated monthly — if they act up at all, those 30 days don't count toward their sentence.

Most prisons have a solitary confinement section, but as ADX Florence uses solitary confinement as its standard, its Special Housing Unit is for new inmates and for overflow from the Control Unit. The Special Security Unit is for inmates deemed security risks by a judge, such as gang leaders and terrorists.

There's also a general population wing, which functions much like the Control Unit but with slightly more time outside cells, up to two hours daily. Step Down Units house prisoners en route from a more strict section into the general population, and they're allowed to converse with other inmates. The least restrictive area is the Kilo Unit. This is where inmates with no history of violence toward guards and no behavioral write-ups for three years are sent to protect their safety — notorious or famous prisoners or those who risk getting attacked in the general population.

