The Real Reason Joan Jett And The Runaways Broke Up

The reasons why Cherie Currie and Jackie Fox left the Runaways were quite different. For Currie, her exit from the band came in the summer of 1977. She was heavily using cocaine and quaaludes and burned out from the grind of the endless cycle of recording and touring. "We just never had a break," she told The Guardian. On top of that, internal tensions between the band members — egged on by their manager Kim Fowley, who "wanted us to be angry at each other. He thought it was going to make a better stage show for some bizarre reason," Currie recalled during an interview on "Waste Some Time with Jason Green." Currie, as lead singer, appearing on magazine covers didn't help.

The final blow-up came when Currie had to leave early from the photoshoot for their second album, which angered Lita Ford. "Lita came in and kicked in the door where I was changing my clothes and threatened me and that was just it," she recalled. "You get to a point where ... there's no way forward. And there wasn't any way forward for me in that moment ... There was just no direction forward for us as a band." Additionally, Currie said, they were being ripped off. "We weren't making any money ... Everyone was getting rich but us," she said.