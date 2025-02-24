The Tragedy Of AC/DC's Bon Scott Explained

As his career as a monumental figure in the bizarre history of heavy metal both began and ended about 50 years ago, Bon Scott is chiefly remembered for one set of triumphs as well as a devastating tragedy, one that left millions of his fans wondering what could have been had he survived into the 1980s. In the early 1970s, Scott became the wailing, strutting, energetic, and delightfully menacing lead singer of Australian band AC/DC. He transformed them from a riffs-centered hard rock band into icons of stadium rock with classic, foundational, and influential metal anthems like "Highway to Hell," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," and "Whole Lotta Rosie."

Scott's untimely, unexpected, and horrible death in February 1980 left the future of AC/DC in doubt, just as it was becoming one of the biggest bands on the planet. But while Scott had a lot of original and crowd-delighting music inside of him, he also experienced his fair share of trouble, heartache, sadness, and death. Here's a look into the brief and often tragic life story of AC/DC's original front man, Bon Scott.