What Happened To The Confederacy's Leaders After The Civil War

Four years is a long time for a war to last, and a very short time for a country to exist. But 1861 and 1865 are the beginning and end dates for the Civil War, which pitted the extant U.S. government and its military against the Southern U.S., a collection of states that formally left the Union in order to form a new nation, the Confederate States of America. The reasons for war were complex, involving issues of economics, independence, democracy, and the tenuous relationship between sovereign states operating under a federal government. But really, the Civil War wasn't about states' rights — it was about slavery. The Union wanted to stop the expansion of slavery, and the Confederate states wanted to continue the practice unabated.

The Reconstruction Era was a truly messed-up and agonizing period of American history. In the decade or so after combat ended, the two sides continued to wage political, philosophical, and personal battles. The victorious United States government agonized over how to move on from the massively deadly war, and if and how to punish and reintegrate Confederate secessionists, sympathizers, and top government and military officials in the failed rogue government. Eventually, most major Confederate figures (who didn't die in the war) were accounted for, and had to answer for their actions before they were allowed to move on. Here's what happened to every important leader in the Confederacy in the years after the Civil War ended.

