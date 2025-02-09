When Blue Öyster Cult is discussed in media circles, the word "underrated" tends to be thrown around. That's fair, given that the band is often considered a mid-level band, despite selling in excess of 25 million records over a career spanning five decades and counting. Among those songs, BÖC can claim its fair share of hits, including "Burnin' for You," "Godzilla," and one bona fide classic, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" (a song that was immortalized on "Saturday Night Live" thanks to Christopher Walken's urgent pleas for "more cowbell!").

The band's history stretches back to the late 1960s in upstate New York, when college pals Albert Bouchard and Donald Roeser (who would adopt the stage name Buck Dharma) began jamming and decided to form a band. After various incarnations and assorted personnel, Blue Öyster Cult emerged, releasing its self-titled debut album in 1972. While there's no denying the band's heyday was in the 1970s and early '80s, BÖC has continued to endure; in 2020, the band released its 14th studio album and its first in 19 years, "The Symbol Remains," followed by "Ghost Stories" in 2024. Clearly, this veteran rock outfit remains a going concern.

There's much about the band that even their most devoted fans may not be aware of. Here's a deep dive into the hidden truth of Blue Öyster Cult.

