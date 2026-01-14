5 Rock Stars Who Love To Hate Their Own Songs

Though rock stars may be dedicated to their musical craft, they're also called by another siren song: fame. But the adulation of the crowd (and revenue brought in by album, ticket, and merch sales) is a powerful motivator, it's not always fun. No, it's not that fame can come with crushing levels of attention and pressure, though that's definitely a factor — it's that the hits can really come back to bite you. Imagine being a young rock star who scores a hit right away. Awesome, right? Sure, until you have to play it at concert ... after concert ... after concert. When you become more artistically mature, that super-deep tune may begin to sound embarrassingly callow. Or perhaps you scribbled something out just to please a record exec or appease the masses. Alas, that very rush job may gain the most attention, haunting you for the rest of your career.

Is this overdramatic? Maybe, but there are certainly big-name rock stars who have found themselves in situations much like the ones described above. Some will gamely play the big hit and then get on to the stuff they really like, while others seemingly have to be dragged kicking and screaming onto the stage whenever the song looms on a setlist. Quite a few are happy to elaborate on their distaste, lending insight into their complicated relationships with some of their most popular songs — though that doesn't mean people will stop asking them about it.