Bizarre Things That Never Made Sense About The Karen Read Case

If you talk only to people on one side of the Karen Read case, it may seem obvious what happened. But talk to another group, and it may seem that something entirely different occurred the night that Boston police officer John O'Keefe died. The bare bones of the case: In January 2022, O'Keefe met his end after a night of drinking. His body was found in the snow outside the home of Boston police officer Brian Albert early the next morning. A broken cocktail glass and pieces of a vehicle taillight were found on the scene, while physical evidence on O'Keefe's body indicated that he experienced major cranial injuries and hypothermia, along with other, more superficial wounds.

But how did he get those wounds? Whose taillight was that? How did partygoers in the Albert home repeatedly miss seeing O'Keefe as he lay dying in front of the house? In the two trials that followed — the first, in 2024, ended in a mistrial — the prosecution alleged Karen Read had let her boyfriend O'Keefe out, hit him with her SUV, and driven away. The two did have a tumultuous relationship that, fueled by alcohol, may have ended in one final, violent argument.

Read's defense team argued that O'Keefe died otherwise, even suggesting he was involved in a fight in the home and that evidence was covered up. In a 2025 retrial, Read was found not guilty of second degree murder. Despite the jury's verdict, some lingering facts of the case and the actions of those involved remain deeply confusing.