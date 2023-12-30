11 Things Police Look For At Crime Scenes

The very first thing an investigator will look at when they arrive at the scene is the scene itself. This broad process, often referred to as scene recognition, allows them to take stock and plan how they will move through the space and collect evidence while disturbing as little as possible. This will likely include sketching and measuring the scene to help everyone gain a clearer understanding of the overall space and what may have happened.

The first move is to establish the boundaries. What counts as part of the scene and what doesn't depends on many factors, from the size of a property to the location of a body. Investigators will establish the core of the scene where they expect most of the crime occurred and where they're likely to find the most relevant evidence. Then, they'll block access to a larger area around that core to help keep the scene secure and evidence as pristine as possible. At this point, they'll also have begun planning the path they will take to collect as much evidence as possible with the lowest impact.

With all of that planning hopefully in place, next comes paperwork in the form of contacting a judge, who will then issue a search warrant where necessary. Without a proper search warrant, all of an investigator's hard work to establish and secure the crime scene could go to waste when it's put in front of a defense attorney at trial.