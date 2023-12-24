The Difference Between Cause Of Death And Manner Of Death In Autopsy Reports

We all know the scene by now. A detective involved in an investigation circles around to a medical examiner who, at the moment the detective enters the room, is standing over a body with a clipboard and dressed in surgical scrubs. "Well, what do you think?" the detective asks. The medical examiner lifts a medical chart to the light and squints at it. "As far as I can tell, we're looking at acute aortic blah blah blah," they say. "You mean a heart attack?" the detective rejoins. The medical examiner turns to face the detective for the first time. "I mean poison," he replies. Dun dun duuuuuuuun! (The dramatic sound effect thing.)

Believe it or not, that very played-out scene from a predictable crime procedural depicts the precise difference between "cause of death" and "manner of death" in an autopsy report. What caused the death in the above example? As Pathology Outlines says, that would be the final, physical mechanism that shut down the human, i.e., the acute aortic blah blah blah. That's the specific trigger that flipped the deceased from alive to dead. And because poison is responsible for the final cause of death, the manner of death is (drumroll): homicide. Otherwise, the manner of death might have been natural. As numerous sites like the Maryland Department of Health outline, there are five — and five only — broad, general categories for manner of death: homicide, natural, accidental, suicide, or undetermined.