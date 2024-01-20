12 Times Police Botched Crime Scenes In Well-Known Murder Cases

When it comes to homicide investigations, there are few responsibilities more important — especially in the early stages — than the proper securing and processing of the crime scene. The site at which the murder took place (or the victim was discovered, or both) can often yield mountains of useful information. This can range from the circumstantial, such as blood spatter and the placement of the victim's body, to the damning, like fingerprints and DNA evidence, any and all of which could ultimately help to finger the perpetrator of the crime. It's a bit of a numbers game; an investigator can never know which tiny, easily overlooked piece of evidence could constitute the nail in the coffin of the murderer.

Unfortunately, there are more than a few well-known murder cases in recent history in which securing the crime scene was treated not so much like the most potentially important aspect of the investigation, and a lot more like an afterthought. In some of these cases, the culprits were eventually identified; in some, innocent people spent years in prison. There are even instances of sloppy crime scene processing in which the mishandling of evidence had little bearing on the outcome of the case — but there are still others in which it could be argued that, perhaps solely due to the negligence of investigators, those responsible are walking free even today.