The Most Disturbing Stories About Hell In The Bible

So hell, right? It's that fiery place where all the bad people go. It's got some torture, some torment of the eternal variety, some demons leaning on their pitchforks while taking a water-cooler break from flaying the souls of the damned, and so forth. For a place so prominent in Abrahamic religions — or state of being, depending on your interpretation — there must be some pretty messed-up stories about it in the Good Book, yes? So long as we remember that "hell" doesn't exist in the Bible. "Hell" is a fusion of literary, mythological, and artistic influences that didn't really cohere until Enlightenment Europe (1685 to 1815 C.E.), in no small thanks to artwork.

The word "hell" made its way into English via Old Norse "hel" and a shared cultural ancestry referenced by early Christian missionaries to Anglo-Saxon peoples. When the Bible was eventually translated into English, "hell" got used for a variety of translated words — like "Hades" and "Tartarus" in the New Testament — that borrowed from Greek. The Old Testament, meanwhile, used "Sheol" to connote a physical pit in the ground where people are buried and described the burning valley of "Gehenna." Non-canonical Christian texts like the 2nd-century "Apocalypse of Peter" also describe "hell" complete with a "Divine Comedy"-like jaunt through the underworld featuring ultra-specific punishments for different types of earthly acts (think Dante's "Divine Comedy"). All such references describe different places and concepts of the afterlife, and they all converged to create one singular vision of "hell." All of them are also disturbing in their own ways.

