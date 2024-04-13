Rock Stars Who Were Really Weird People

Rock stars are not known for being the most down-to-earth people. When your job is to have thousands of fans screaming for you every night, and this results in you making millions of dollars, it is hard to stay even a tiny bit grounded. This has resulted in many, if not most, rock stars living lives that are way outside of the norm.

However, not all the abnormal things rock stars do qualify as "weird." For example, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx had a near-death experience when he overdosed and was technically not alive for a couple of minutes. That's a crazy rock and roll story, sure, and not something that happens to people every day, but is it weird? Or take GG Allin, known as the craziest rocker in history, but whose excesses and illegal acts stemmed from childhood trauma and substance abuse. Addiction and mental illness are not uncommon in rock stars, and they are more tragic than anything else.

So the stories on this list need a different element to qualify — that added strangeness that is unexpected in a rock star's or sometimes even any regular person's life. These might be out-there hobbies, obsessions, or lifestyle choices. Some rockers only have one thing in their lives that stands out as really weird, while others seem to live a life completely devoted to weirdness. Regardless of how they choose to let their inner strangeness shine through, here are some rock stars who definitely qualify as weird.