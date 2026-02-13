Real Classic Rock Fans Have These Power Ballads Tattooed On Their Hearts

We're kicking things off with a song that divides Kiss fans firmly into two camps: Those who refuse to play it and those who cannot imagine a world without it. Of course, we're talking about "Forever," the 1990 single that catapulted the rockers into the Billboard Top 10 for the first time in over 10 years. It was a stripped-back version of the infamously over-the-top band in every sense: No makeup, an almost tender acoustic guitar bridge, and all of Paul Stanley's emotions laid bare for the world to see. At this point, the wrangles about who actually wrote the majority of the song (Stanley has repeated his claims that co-writer Michael Bolton's contributions were negligible) are ancient history. But the power ballad — and the sentiments behind it — has stood the test of time.

Until "Forever" came along, Kiss had only shown its softer side with the 1976 track "Beth," and Stanley's song serves less schmaltz and more sophistication. Although there are only two verses, the lyrics make clear that it's not talking about a flash-in-the-pan romance. The narrator has found their person, their perfect other half, and, in a moment of absolute vulnerability, they tell them they want to be with them for the rest of their lives. This isn't just a romantic song for the ages — it's an anthem for everyone who got the "I do" they were hoping for.