Bizarre Secrets Behind History's Most Famous Funerals

At the height of the Cold War, the USSR's propaganda machine was sophisticated and unrelenting. So much so that the millions of people who lived in the socialist empire had little to no idea that their longtime dictator with a cult of personality, Josef Stalin, was anything less than perfect. In fact, he was quite monstrous — an estimated 27 million people died as a direct result of his actions. But all the murder, starvation, untoward imprisonment, and war death were so carefully buried that when the leader died in March 1953, it was a national tragedy characterized by profound, collective grief.

One day after Stalin died of heart and lung failure, his body was placed in an open casket and lay in state for a period of three days in the Hall of Trade Unions in Moscow. On March 9, the body was sent to Red Square to be buried next to that of a previous communist hero, Russian Revolution leader Vladimir Lenin. During the public display of Stalin's body, it was legitimately documented that a steady stream of thousands of deeply saddened Soviets attended the viewing. So many, in fact, that the Hall of Trade Unions couldn't handle the crowds. A number of people were crushed to death, but owing to the tightly state-controlled media, it's impossible to know how many mourners died. The next head of the USSR, Nikita Khrushchev, claimed that exactly 109 people died. Other, non-Soviet sources placed the number in the thousands.