5 Songs From 1977 That Define Rock History

Although most people these days may go straight to disco when they think of music trends in 1977, the year wasn't a complete and total wash for rock music. In fact, rock was very well represented on the pop charts that year, and there were multiple songs that have since earned their deserved place in rock history.

When choosing entries for this list, we weren't looking specifically for big chart hits. Instead, we went with songs that we felt left a lasting legacy on rock music, while ideally remaining culturally important in more modern times. And since there are many great songs that straddle 1976 and 1977 (i.e. the parent album coming out in mid-late 1976 and the song getting released as a single in early 1977), we're giving greater precedence to the album release date. That means the Eagles' "Hotel California," while technically a 1977 single, is better suited for a list of definitive rock songs from 1976. We also tried to keep things as diverse as possible in terms of sub-genres, as this list features a mix of arena rock, hard rock, heavy metal, punk, and new wave songs.

That all said, let's turn back the clock and take a look at five rock songs from 1977 that had a significant impact on the genre's broader history.