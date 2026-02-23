These '80s Tunes Flopped On The Charts But Still Raked In Major Cash

Many of the most enduring, popular, and timeless songs associated with the 1980s weren't actually hits in the decade that spawned them — but they eventually became lucrative. While they were major releases by very famous and otherwise top-selling bands, these quintessential '80s hits were not technically even hits the first time around. Sometimes it takes a while for a song to catch on, and that's certainly how it went with quite a few rock, metal, and synth-pop tunes that would eventually be regarded as classics.

These sleeper hits persisted through fan support, soundtrack use, and appearances in bands' concert sets. Over time, they became undeniable classics, and it's just plain weird that what are obviously great songs that had what it took to capture a big audience simply didn't click when they first hit radio and record stores. But in the end, these songs became as entrenched and beloved as the biggest out-of-the-gate hits of the 1980s. Even though they didn't make the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart, or if they did, they barely scraped into the Top 40, they went on to amass hundreds of millions of listens on streaming services and enough sales to go platinum. These are some notable '80s songs that may have been chart flops, but which turned into virtual cash-printing machines for their performers, writers, and record labels.