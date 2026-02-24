'80s Songs For When You Wish You Could Turn Back Time To High School

Ahh the 1980s. For some of us, it was an era that taste forgot, yuppies were in and hippies were out, and by the end of the decade, rock went with a fizzle, rather than a bang. The high school experience for kids during the '80s largely depended on where you lived. Many remember it being a place of cliques that rarely crossed paths with others, while the designated smoking areas on school grounds would be unthinkable in the 21st century, and everyone — teachers included — had big hair.

Musically, it was a creative melting pot. The 1980s gave rise to some of the world's biggest stars who are still drawing crowds decades later (hey gurrrrl to Madonna). There were also many other '80s musicians who have completely slipped our minds, but we loved their songs at the time. As teenagers, we lapped up the cheesiest pop, smooth R&B, and anthemic rock, and many of the songs we loved then stayed with us as we grew up.

But whenever we hear our faves, for a few moments, we are whisked back to a time when we weren't burdened by adult responsibilities. Whether at the high school dance or in the sanctity of our bedrooms, these '80s songs were a chance to sing our lungs out or strut our stuff. You can't put a price on that feeling, then or now.