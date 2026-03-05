Rock Stars Whose Egos Spilled Over Into Their Lyrics

By the time John Lennon declared The Beatles "more popular than Jesus" in 1966, it was clear that big egos and rock go hand in hand. It takes confidence and self-belief to put your music out there, and with any success comes adulation, prestige, and money. The already outsized egos rockers need for success in the first place only grow with the trappings of fame, swelling every night in the spotlight. No doubt this is why some song lyrics come off as cocky, condescending, and self-aggrandizing. You can just tell they come from planet-sized egos.

It's hard to find a rock song that doesn't, in some way, reflect the rock musician's sense of themselves. But the lyrics of some artists are infused with especially high-grade self-regard and self-mythology. Massive, swollen egos seep into the lyrics of artists ranging from David Bowie and punk's "antichrist" Johnny Rotten to Smashing Pumpkins' crooner Billy Corgan. Now, that self-obsession is part of what makes some songs and artists gripping. Just don't tell the songwriter — they don't need any more encouragement.

Countless artists' lyrics are cocky and conceited. In assembling this list, we looked for the most egregious examples: Rock stars who are convinced they're saviors or the sexiest or that no mere mortal could understand them. In addition, we sought songwriters working in a range of musical styles. In their lyrics, these artists peer down at us from the clouds, riding high on their massive egos.