1974 Flopped Harder Than Any Other Year In Classic Rock History

Look back through the history of rock and you'll notice a number of years that can be considered "flops." For one, there's 1963, the year before the Beatles became international superstars. We could also mention the years in which certain rock legends died, such as 1980 for John Lennon and 1994 for Kurt Cobain. Or how about most years from the 2010s and beyond? There doesn't seem to be much room for crunchy guitars and angsty lyrics in the modern musical zeitgeist. But with that last thing in mind, it's best to stick to classic rock when talking about the genre's worst years, and as far as classic rock is concerned, no year epitomizes the term "flop" more so than 1974.

This isn't really a hot take — the likes of YouTube music critic Todd in the Shadows once referred to 1974 as the "worst year in pop music history," and they're not alone in thinking so. But for the purposes of this article, we'd like to focus on the rock side of things and not popular music in general. Why was classic rock — or simply "rock" back then — in such a bad place in 1974? Let's look at some of the biggest reasons, along with a few example songs as proof of why we think that year was a bad one for good tunes.