Classic Rock Drummers Who Left Their Original Group For Bands That Became Mega-Famous

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While they don't always reap the glory and attention that lead singers or guitarists do, drummers are essential to the rock-band formula. They're the engine: They keep time and push songs forward while adding character and power with each flourish and fill. Led Zeppelin gets nowhere without the ferocious beat of John Bonham, and you can't think of The Who's classic era without imagining Keith Moon's flailing limbs behind the kit. Basically, to assemble a great band, you need a great drummer.

It's little wonder, then, that classic rock history is peppered with stories of drummers leaving their original groups to join acts that exploded in popularity. Time and again, that member became an iconic band's missing ingredient, the catalyst that makes the formula bubble over. The Beatles rose to stardom only after Ringo Starr quit working with another band to join the group in 1962. Similarly, Neil Peart left a fledgling Canadian band to join Rush on the cusp of its '70s success, and the Rolling Stones pinched Charlie Watts from both a band and a career in design.

In these cases and others, the loss to the drummers' original group was classic rock's gain. Rock from the '60s to the '80s simply wouldn't sound the same if these musicians hadn't jumped ship. Let's just hope it's all water under the bridge.