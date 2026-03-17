With how legendary some classic rock songs have become, it can be surprising that some of the most sensational and enduring hits were somehow written quickly and easily, belying the tremendous craft that went into them. For some of the great classic rock songwriters, the stereotypical flash of inspiration came true, flooding them with vision and manic energy, and allowing the sudden birth of a beautiful, new classic rock staple.

It's important to note that songwriting, like any art, is not a straightforward process, and even songs that seem to have come out all at once may have been cooking in the writer's mind for years. With that in mind, it's possible many tunes were pre-cooked before being heated up, but in either case, the songs in this list went from mere idea to finished track within a 24-hour period. To marvel at the astonishing speed with which some classic rock greats churned out masterpieces, here are five classic rock hits written in under a day.