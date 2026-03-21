How Barry Manilow's Boring First Job Helped Him Become The Ultimate Icon He Is Today

With lots of different creative balls to keep in the air, Manilow was — at least in the early days — not interested in being a front-of-stage singer as well. In 1971, a session band called Featherbed used his vocals for the song "Could It Be Magic," based on a prelude by classical composer Chopin. Three years later, Manilow's talent for turning musical arrangements on their head would be the key to his becoming a superstar.

Speaking about his breakthrough hit "Mandy" in an interview with Richard Niles, he explained how he took a guitar-based, up-tempo rock 'n' roll song and transformed it, saying, "I started it with a little piano and wound up at the top of the scale ... singing the high note with the orchestra screaming at the end." Manilow went on to recall, "I didn't change the plaintiveness of the song that the songwriter wrote, I would never tamper with that, but I found a different facet of the song and that's the most fun for me."

His ballad version was a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100, and was followed by legendary songs including "I Write the Songs," "Can't Smile Without You," "Copacabana (At the Copa)," and "Looks Like We Made It," the latter hit from 1977 being hands-down Manilow's saddest love song. Looking back at his time in the mailroom, it's hard to see how Manilow could ever have achieved his ambition of being a corporate executive, which he himself echoed to CBS News: "It wasn't that I wasn't happy at CBS. It's just that it didn't have anything to do with music."