5 Songs From 1982 That Define Rock History

By 1982, a new wave (so to speak) of young, genre-blending groups like the Police and Talking Heads had displaced classic rock mainstays of the '60s and '70s. That year, new wave, punk pop, and synth-pop mishmashed with the last of the old vanguard, creating a unique period of time that transitioned into the '80s and defined rock history.

These rock-defining songs weren't necessarily the most influential, the most well-received, the most well-written, or the biggest hits, although this might be the case for some of them. It's more that they created a snapshot of the state of rock in 1982. They represent the diversity of rock's branches and take the aforementioned sub-genres into account (new wave, punk pop, synth-pop), as well as roots rock, arena rock, avant-garde/art rock, and whatever else accurately portrays the time. Unfortunately, we've got to omit some songs that fit the bill, like "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie, because they were released in 1981 even though their albums came out in 1982. But plenty of songs remain, and this article highlights five of them.

Duran Duran and the Clash define rock history in 1982 possibly better than any other choices, as does an arena rock singalong from Scorpions. Meanwhile, lesser-known from tracks from Bruce Springsteen and King Crimson help sum up the year.