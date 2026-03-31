Hit Songs Initially Rejected By Other Artists

Some of the best-selling and most enduring songs in rock history became chart-topping classics thanks to a singer or band that wasn't the composer's first choice — the artists for whom they were intended passed on the chance to record them. While many acts write their own material or work closely with a handful of trusted collaborators, rock 'n' roll has historically operated transactionally. Songwriters shop songs around to the major acts that seem best suited to them or most likely to transform what's on the page into a big hit single. But very often, it would seem, those A-list talents turn down the songwriters and their works.

They've got their reasons — they dislike the tune, don't feel it's appropriate for their skill set or image, or just can't find the time, for example. But what's definitive: Stars saying no to songs leaves the door open for others to record them and make them hits. Throughout the decades of 20th-century rock and pop, several artists declined a song, allowing a second- or third-choice musician to step in, step up, and meet one of their signature tracks.