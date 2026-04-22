5 Little-Known Facts About Neil Diamond's Connection To Elvis Presley

Neil Diamond racked up more than 30 Billboard Top 40 hits, reached No. 1 more than once, and has been awarded gold or platinum awards for five of his singles. But the song for which he's best known will probably always be "Sweet Caroline," which was the perfect rock song until weddings ruined it. The singalong standard and joyous anthem has always been undeniable, and in 1969, it became Diamond's first-ever Billboard Top 5 hit on both the pop and soft rock charts.

"Sweet Caroline" was a juggernaut from the jump, and it caught the ear of no less than Elvis Presley. In 1970, Presley performed at the International Hotel, and the gig was captured and released as a portion of the live album "On Stage." Among Presley's takes on then-contemporary rock hits by the likes of The Beatles and Creedence Clearwater Revival was Sweet Caroline. "There's a guy who recorded a song last year, it was a beautiful song and the guy's name was Neil Diamond. I'd like to sing the song for you," Presley said before he launched into a jaunty and slightly sped-up but ultimately faithful rendition recorded for "On Stage."

Presley was on something of a Diamond kick in 1970. Later that year, he put out the studio LP "Back in Memphis." That album contained Presley singing "And the Grass Won't Pay No Mind," a song that Diamond wrote and used for his 1969 album "Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show."