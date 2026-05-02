Legendary B-Sides That Made Rock Music History

Back in the halcyon days of what we now call classic rock, singles ruled the music industry, and each included at least one other song, known as the B-side, which ran the gamut from bad filler to decent almost-rans that didn't make the cut. But some of these discarded B-sides surpassed expectations by going on to become integral in the rich history of rock.

Regardless of their provenance, all B-sides shared one key facet: to the record label, these songs were seen as disposable throwaways that wouldn't detract from the A-side. Every once in a while, though, a strange occurrence took place when a song that had been relegated to the B-side emerged as a hit unto itself — sometimes even eclipsing the success of the single it was supposed to be supporting. It didn't occur that often, but it did happen, and even with some of rock's biggest acts. From one of the first true rock 'n' roll songs in the mid-1950s to perhaps the finest tune the Beach Boys created, these are some legendary B-sides that unexpectedly earned their place as a stepping stone in rock music history.