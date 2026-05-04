James Taylor And Carly Simon's 1977 Live Duet Of You Can Close Your Eyes Is A Time-Stopper

Carly Simon and James Taylor's sweet 1977 duet of the song "You Can Close Your Eyes" captured one of those moments that seem to make time stand still. In this particular live version, the couple is at their Martha's Vineyard home sitting in a lived-in room and dressed in everyday clothes, yet delivering this gorgeously harmonized song accompanied by Taylor's distinctive acoustic guitar playing. That pared-down simplicity feels more cozy than the types of settings we usually see performers in, and the way Simon looks at Taylor throughout the song creates even more intimacy for viewers.

By then, the couple had been married for five years and had two children born in 1974 and 1977, though when they met, they were both early in their careers as individual singer-songwriters. While Simon had only released her debut album around the time when the pair started dating, Taylor had already put out three albums, including 1971's "Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon," which included his No. 1 hit "You've Got a Friend" and "You Can Close Your Eyes." Simon's first No. 1 hit, "You're So Vain," topped the chart in December 1972, just a month after the two married.

Clearly, they were an "it" couple of the time. However, even though Taylor and Simon sang "You Can Close Your Eyes" beautifully together, Taylor wrote it for another singer-songwriter girlfriend.