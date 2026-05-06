5 Barry Manilow Songs That Prove 1978 Was The Best Year Of His Career

While he dominated light pop throughout the 1970s and the early 1980s, Barry Manilow enjoyed his career peak in 1978 — the songs he released that year were just that good. After starting his professional life writing and performing catchy commercial jingles, Manilow became a prolific provider of hit songs that were very much of their time. From the mid-'70s until the mid-'80s, mainstream pop and soft rock adherents couldn't get enough sweetly sung, piano-driven tunes about the more mature and world-weary aspects of love. Manilow could access universal feelings, and he parlayed them into a string of smashes.

The midpoint of that era, 1978, found Manilow at his best, as well as his most creative and successful. That year, Manilow tooled around with both ballads and faster songs, sad songs and optimistic ones, and he scored memorable hits and since-overlooked gems. During those 12 months, Manilow released five Top 20 hits — the full Barry is 1978 Barry, and it's when he gave the world some of the best Manilow songs that aren't "Mandy." Here's a trip to when Barry Manilow briefly ruled the world with the power of soft rock: all the way back to 1978.