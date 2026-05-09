The Absolute Worst Concert Performances Of The 1960s

In March 1969, psychedelic rock sensations the Doors rolled into Miami for a show at the Dinner Key Auditorium. But frontman Jim Morrison made it clear that he was a musician who was too wasted to perform live. During the many Doors standards he attempted to perform, he burst into monologues and sometimes couldn't seem to get out the correct lyrics. Whether speaking or singing, Morrison slurred his way through everything. After about an hour of increasingly erratic and unsavory behavior, the singer exhorted the audience to join him. "Let's have a good time, let's have a revolution, everybody come up on stage," he said, according to Rolling Stone. "Come up and touch me." And then, apropos of nothing, he asked, "Do you wanna see my c***?"

Dozens of fans indeed hit the stage, at which point the event's organizer Ken Collier grabbed Morrison's microphone and ordered the non-Doors to go back to their seats. After a bit of light shoving, Morrison then allegedly delivered on his previously rhetorical offer and removed part of himself from his trousers. "Uh-oh, I think I exposed myself out there," he was heard muttering as he left after Collier ended the show. Morrison was later convicted of various crimes committed during the concert and sentenced to pay a $500 fine and spend six months in jail — time he never got around to serving before his death two years later.